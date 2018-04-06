Image caption Tramshed has hosted gigs and other arts events since 2015

Police are opposing plans to extend licensing hours at an arts and music venue in Cardiff due to concerns about a rise in crime and disorder at the end of an evening.

The Tramshed in Grangetown wants permission from Cardiff council to open until 03:00 for 25 "special events".

But South Wales Police said people had caused disturbances after leaving the venue following recent events.

The club said it was disappointed with the objections.

Residents have also complained about noise outside the venue, according to a council report.

The Grade II-listed building, once used to house trams and trolley buses, underwent a £4m renovation into a 40-seat cinema, performance venue and cafe-bar in 2015.

In response to the application, police said: "The premises have recorded incidents of crime and disorder at the premises and have had to have, more recently, significant police support... to prevent disorder.

"With the extension of hours, South Wales Police believe there will be an increase of further incidents of crime and disorder at the premises and in the immediate vicinity."

Tramshed bosses have proposed a raft of measures to reduce the likelihood of customers causing a public nuisance, but police have issued their own recommendations such as security staff wearing body cameras.

Local councillors have also opposed the application, raising concerns about a "slow and rowdy dispersal of crowds from some events at the venue".

In a letter, they said: "We do not feel it would be fair to expect residents to tolerate environmental and noise pollution for 25 occasions a year until 03:00 hours when the issues are already existing at earlier closing times."

The venue wants to put on a series of late-night music events beyond its usual 01:00 closing time on Fridays and Saturdays.

A venue spokesman said: "The Tramshed team are slightly disappointed about the objections raised as we have been working alongside the authorities in a consultation process throughout the application for the last few months.

"We feel we have addressed all concerns raised and our application has very solid operational plans.

"We hope our previous unblemished record stands us in good stead to move forward.

"These extensions will allow us to provide investment in an increased elevated experience for our guests and increase the support and offerings we currently provide the local community."