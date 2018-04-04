Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Otto Putland denies raping a woman at the house of a friend in Adamsdown

A swimmer who represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games raped a woman after she had consensual sex with his friend, a court has heard.

Otto Putland, 24, of Dinedor, near Hereford, is accused of getting into bed with the 19-year-old after she slept with Team GB swimmer Ieuan Lloyd.

A Cardiff Crown Court jury heard how the woman texted her friend saying: "I need help please come and get me."

Mr Putland, who swam in the 2014 games, denies rape.

The court heard how the woman met Olympic swimmer Mr Lloyd at a club in Cardiff and went back to his house in Adamsdown on 14 July 2015.

After having consensual sex, Mr Lloyd left the bedroom and spoke to Mr Putland, who went into the bedroom and started undressing, the prosecution said.

She became worried and texted her friend asking for help, saying she was frightened something was going to happen, jurors heard.

The court was told that when Mr Putland began making sexual advances the woman tried to push him away, saying "What are you doing, you can't pass me around".

'Fuelled by drink'

Prosecutor Janet McDonald said: "He proved he had no respect for the complainant because his friend had had sex, it was okay for him to do so too.

"A man fuelled by drink, he took what he wanted."

She added: "It was clear in the circumstances to her she could not turn to Ieuan Lloyd for help.

"He passed her on to his friend as if she were chattel."

Ms McDonald said some of the woman's friends went to the house after receiving messages and calls from her asking for help.

The woman did not report the matter to police until November 2016, saying she did not want her mother to know what had happened.

In a police interview Mr Putland said that he remembered the woman but had little memory of the night itself.

He told police that he saw that she was upset and would have stopped had he believed she did not want sex.

The trial continues.