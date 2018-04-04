Image copyright Google Maps

Plans to build hundreds of new homes and a new primary school near Cowbridge have sparked fears of "over-development".

Taylor Wimpey wants to build 475 homes on Darren Farm, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

But there are concerns the new site will be over-developed, with not enough facilities to serve the new houses.

The developer said it would benefit "people of different ages, lifestyles and economic status".

Last October Taylor Wimpey gained permission for 169 of the homes, despite opposition from Cowbridge and Llanblethian Town Council.

But it still needs to get permission from the Vale of Glamorgan Council for the remaining houses on the site, which will include affordable homes and a primary school.

The town council, who opposed the first stage of the plans, said there were concerns about the design of the homes, the impact on traffic and pressure on nearby schools before the new primary is built.

Deputy mayor Terry Williams said residents were concerned the second stage of the plans would lead to the site being over-developed.