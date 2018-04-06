Image copyright Google

A restaurant owner has been given a suspended jail sentence after a customer found a cockroach on his poppadom.

It happened at The Eurasian Tandoori in Canton, Cardiff, in March 2017. It was also found to be infested with rats and insects.

Khalilur Rahman, 42, admitted six breaches of food hygiene and pest control laws and was given a four month suspended sentence.

He will also pay £200 in compensation.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard there was evidence of rats and cockroaches during a pest control visit in December 2016.

Health inspectors said the business posed "a significant risk of contamination to food" and staff agreed a voluntary closure so it could be cleaned up.

The restaurant now has a four star hygiene rating.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: "This was a terrible error which he accepts and he is deeply remorseful and he has put it behind him and taken steps to rectify matters."

Rahman will also pay £1,250 in costs.