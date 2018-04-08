Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic Wales camera shows major tailbacks on the M4 following the accident

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree after leaving the M4.

Motorists are facing delays after the accident on the westbound carriageway between junction 34 for Miskin and junction 35 for Pencoed, just before 15:00 BST.

The fire service, ambulance, police and air ambulance were at the scene.

One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

All lanes have since reopened but there is severe disruption, Traffic Wales said.