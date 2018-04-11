Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Christopher Paul was 19 when he murdered Aneurin Caradog Williams

A convicted murderer is being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions.

Christopher Paul, 45, of Caerphilly, was jailed for murdering a retired teacher who was found bound and gagged at his home in Llanbradach.

Paul, formerly of Cwmcarn, was handed a life sentence in 1992 for murdering retired art teacher Aneurin Caradog Williams, 63, in September 1991.

He was released on licence from Parc Prison, Bridgend, on 21 June 2016.

A force spokesman said: "Due to the fact that Christopher Paul breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison."

Aneurin Caradog Williams, 63, was found bound and gagged at his home in September 1991

At the time, police said robbery was the motive for the killing of Mr Williams. Tests revealed he died as a result of suffocation and pressure.

Paul was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in 1992, alongside a 17-year-old accomplice.

Detectives have appealed for members of the public to come forward with information if they know his whereabouts.

Christopher Paul, now 45, was still in his teens when he murdered a retired art teacher