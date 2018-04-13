Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Christopher Paul was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in 1992

A convicted murderer who was being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions has been arrested.

Christopher Paul, 45, of Caerphilly, was jailed in 1992 for murdering a retired teacher who was found bound and gagged at his home in Llanbradach.

He was released on licence from Parc Prison, Bridgend, on 21 June 2016.

Gwent Police had appealed for information about Paul's whereabouts earlier this week and said on Friday he had been found.

Paul, formerly of Cwmcarn, was handed a life sentence in 1992 for murdering retired art teacher Aneurin Caradog Williams, 63, in September 1991.