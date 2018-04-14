Two people have been rescued from a building fire in Newport.

Fire crews helped them from a blaze in a communal area of flats in a three-storey property on Alexandra Road in Pill at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also helped another two people to safety as the blaze took hold near the front door of the building.

Two people were taken to hospital in an ambulance. Police and fire officers will investigate the cause of the fire.