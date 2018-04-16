Police are hunting three men who brandished a kitchen knife and demanded drugs and money after asking to use the toilet of a house.

The incident happened at Clos Trefin, Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county, after a man wearing a hi-visibility jacket knocked the property's door.

A second man, with a hat covering his face, then demanded cash as a third held the front door closed.

However, they left with nothing in the direction of Ivor Street.