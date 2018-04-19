Image copyright Getty Images

A council is set to decide whether to provide free sanitary products to all schoolgirls aged nine and over in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The county borough council will meet later and consider a recommendation that dispensers and baskets are installed in school toilets.

The council said towels and tampons are as "essential as toilet paper for the personal hygiene of female pupils".

The decision would make it mandatory for schools to provide the products.

A report by a committee to the council's cabinet says that the changes would help improve "privacy, dignity, wellbeing, attendance and educational effect".

The cost is estimated at £21,000 for primary schools and £73,305 for secondary schools, not including paying for the dispensers and baskets.

The Welsh Government has given £57,000 this financial year to set up a pilot and a further £17,500 is promised for a further two years.