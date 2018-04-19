Image copyright PA Image caption The A468 Commercial Road is closed while police investigate

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Caerphilly county.

Police and ambulance services were called to the accident on the A468 Commercial Road at Lower Machen at about 07:50 BST.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital but their condition is not yet known.

The road is closed between Rhiwderin and the Draethen turnoff while officers investigate.