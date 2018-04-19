South East Wales

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Lower Machen

  • 19 April 2018
police sign Image copyright PA
Image caption The A468 Commercial Road is closed while police investigate

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Caerphilly county.

Police and ambulance services were called to the accident on the A468 Commercial Road at Lower Machen at about 07:50 BST.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital but their condition is not yet known.

The road is closed between Rhiwderin and the Draethen turnoff while officers investigate.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites