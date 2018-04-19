Image copyright Google Image caption Cornelly United's home ground on Meadow Street

A number of people have been injured and a man arrested following an incident in Bridgend, police have said.

Locals reports claim a car collided with a group of people at Cornelly United's Meadow Street ground on Thursday evening at about 20:00 BST.

South Wales Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

Officers added none of the injuries in the "serious road traffic collision" are thought to be life threatening.

Cornelly Reserves are believed to have been playing Margam when the incident happened.

Two fire crews were called to assist police as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service.