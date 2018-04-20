Image copyright Google Image caption Cornelly United's home ground on Meadow Street

A football club has said it is "truly shocked" after a number of people were injured and a man arrested following an incident at its ground.

Local reports claim a car collided with a group of people at Cornelly United's Meadow Street ground on Thursday evening at about 20:00 BST.

South Wales Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested and is in custody.

Officers added none of the injuries in the "serious road traffic collision" were thought to be life threatening.

Cornelly Reserves are believed to have been playing Margam when the incident happened.

Two fire crews were called to assist police as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Later on Thursday evening, Cornelly United tweeted to thank supporters for all their kind messages after a "crazy" night.

"We're truly shocked by tonight's events, but thankfully, no player is critical," it added.

"We really are United tonight."