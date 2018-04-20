Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gareth Williams's family said he was the most "loving, selfless man and devoted husband and father"

A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car in Caerphilly county was a "loving, selfless man and devoted husband and father".

Gareth Williams, 60, from the Bedwas area, died at the scene of the collision on the A468 Commercial Road at Lower Machen on Thursday.

His family said he was a "true gentleman who found happiness and fulfilment through his family".

The driver of the car had hospital treatment and was later discharged.

The road was closed after the crash which happened at about 07:50 BST.