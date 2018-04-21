Image copyright Google Image caption Cornelly United's home ground on Meadow Street

A football club's matches will go ahead on Saturday days after 11 of its players needed hospital treatment after being hit by a car.

The incident happened at Cornelly United's ground following a game on Thursday.

A man, 35, has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

In a Tweet, the club said: "We only feel it is right for the club to try to gain all three points in both fixtures for our injured lads in hospital."

The first team will travel to Treforest FC in the first division of the South Wales Alliance League on Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident that happened after Cornelly's reserve team beat Margam 5-0 at its Meadow Street ground in North Cornelly on Thursday night.

The club's secretary Joe Jones said it happened when players were standing in the car park on the grass and a BMW collided with them.

"It was horrible. There were parents there, there were people rushing over to help," he said.

"The ambulance and the police were amazing, how quickly they got there."

Locals and parents described their shock, with the club saying player Scott Walker sustained tissue damage in his knee and hip.

"He will be on crutches for the next few weeks and will also need lots of physio," it said on Twitter.

"Things could have been a lot, lot worse."

Det Insp Claire Lamerton urged people with information and footage to get in touch and not to share videos on social media, saying: "This could frustrate our investigation."