Road safety advice for shoppers at Trago Mills, Merthyr Tydfil
- 22 April 2018
Safety concerns have been raised after reports shoppers were crossing a busy dual carriageway on foot to visit a new megastore in Merthyr Tydfil.
The council tweeted people risked a "serious road accident" and called on them to use a subway rather than risk the A470 to get to Trago Mills.
The £65m store opened on Saturday after taking 18 months to build.
The council also said traffic has been "backing up" nearby and advised drivers to use other routes if possible.
We're getting reports that some people are crossing the A470 to get to Trago Mills. Would custumers please use the subway instead of risking a serious road accident? The Council is in the process of erecting a barrier to prevent this happening.— Merthyr Tydfil CBC (@MerthyrCBC) April 21, 2018
