Chepstow comprehensive school has 977 students

A second day of strike action has been cancelled at a Monmouthshire school after a meeting was arranged between the council and a teaching union.

NASUWT union members went on strike on 17 April to protest against "adverse management practices" at Chepstow School in Chepstow.

Now a meeting will take place on Thursday and the strike has been cancelled as a "gesture of goodwill".

The council said it was "pleased" the talks had the "necessary time to work".

The union said the decision offered members "breathing space".

Monmouthshire council has urged the school and the union to "put the interests of the pupils first and to sort this out".

Chris Keates, General Secretary of NASUWT, said: "Our members have offered this breathing space so that constructive dialogue can take place."

In 2015, a group of former teachers called for an independent inquiry into the running of Chepstow School, raising concerns about "management procedures".