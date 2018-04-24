Image copyright Google Image caption Rhondda Cynon Taf council is based in Tonypandy

A councillor in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been charged with two sexual assaults.

South Wales Police said a 67-year-old man from Treherbert had been charged with two counts of sexual assault against women.

He is understood to be Will Jones, Plaid Cymru councillor for Treherbert, who was elected in 2017. Mr Jones has been suspended from the party.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council has been asked to comment.

A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: "When she became aware of a serious complaint about personal conduct, councillor Pauline Jarman took the decision to suspend a councillor from the Plaid Cymru Group on Rhondda Cynon Taf council.

"Upon becoming aware of the complaint, Plaid Cymru chairman Alun Ffred Jones took the decision to suspend the councillor from party membership - he will remain suspended from the party until legal proceedings have concluded."

Mr Jones will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on 25 May.