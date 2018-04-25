Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Caerleon Road is closed from Junction 25 to the Old Barn Estate

Two people fled the scene of an early morning crash in Newport that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the scene on Caerleon Road at about 02:30 BST.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Skoda Fabia, both white, and a parked black Ford Focus were involved.

Gwent Police, which has appealed for information, said the occupants of the Volkswagen ran away and a passenger in the Skoda was taken to hospital.

After the crash, the male driver and female passenger of the Volkswagen fled in the direction of the Old Barn Estate.

A 21-year-old man, who was driving the Skoda, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence or insurance.

Caerleon Road has been closed from junction 25 to the Old Barn Estate junction and motorists are advised to avoid the area.