Man seriously injured as 'two flee' Newport crash
Two people fled the scene of an early morning crash in Newport that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the scene on Caerleon Road at about 02:30 BST.
A Volkswagen Golf and a Skoda Fabia, both white, and a parked black Ford Focus were involved.
Gwent Police, which has appealed for information, said the occupants of the Volkswagen ran away and a passenger in the Skoda was taken to hospital.
After the crash, the male driver and female passenger of the Volkswagen fled in the direction of the Old Barn Estate.
A 21-year-old man, who was driving the Skoda, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence or insurance.
Caerleon Road has been closed from junction 25 to the Old Barn Estate junction and motorists are advised to avoid the area.