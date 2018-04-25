Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police said the investigation into the seized drugs is continuing

Cannabis and growing equipment worth £1m, money and a machete were seized during a police raid.

About 900 cannabis plants and several bags of the Class B drug were found at a property in Newport Road in the Roath area of Cardiff on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out after members of the public complained of a stench of the drug.

A 32-year-old man was arrested by South Wales Police. No further details have been released.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police said harvested cannabis was also discovered at the property

A force spokesman said: "As well as an overwhelming smell of cannabis, officers found the windows had been covered in plastic and equipment, associated with cannabis production, could be seen through a back window."

The plants were being grown in seven rooms of the property and there were several large bags of harvested cannabis.

"The drugs and equipment are estimated to be worth around £1m," police said.

The investigation into the find is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.