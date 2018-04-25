Image copyright PA Image caption The crash happened after the car left the A4042 near Little Mill at about 12:15 BST

A man has died in a crash in Monmouthshire.

The crash happened after the car left the A4042 near Little Mill at about 12:15 BST, which led to the road being closed.

A rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance were sent to the scene, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The road closure is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Pontypool, Torfaen. Police are appealing for information.