Man dies in A4042 Little Mill crash after car leaves road

  • 25 April 2018
Image caption The crash happened after the car left the A4042 near Little Mill at about 12:15 BST

A man has died in a crash in Monmouthshire.

The crash happened after the car left the A4042 near Little Mill at about 12:15 BST, which led to the road being closed.

A rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance were sent to the scene, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The road closure is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Pontypool, Torfaen. Police are appealing for information.

