Man dies in A4042 Little Mill crash after car leaves road
- 25 April 2018
A man has died in a crash in Monmouthshire.
The crash happened after the car left the A4042 near Little Mill at about 12:15 BST, which led to the road being closed.
A rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance were sent to the scene, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said.
The road closure is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Pontypool, Torfaen. Police are appealing for information.