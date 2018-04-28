Cardiff city centre will be closed to traffic and trains into the city are expected to be very busy as Judgement Day returns to the capital.

Dragons take on the Scarlets at the Principality Stadium at 15:05 BST on Saturday followed by Cardiff Blues against the Ospreys at 17:35.

Ticketholders will be searched at the stadium as part of enhanced security.

There will be a full city centre road closure from 12:30 until 20:30 and extra trains on some services.

Arriva Trains Wales advised fans to arrive three hours before the event.

A spokesman said extra capacity would be added where possible. A post-match crowd management system will be in place at both Cardiff Central and Queen Street stations.

Network Rail said there was planned engineering work between Worcester and Gloucester, so bus replacement services would operate between Gloucester and Worcester Shrub Hill, including Cheltenham Spa, all weekend.