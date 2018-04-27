Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Lee Bidmead and Brian Butler were jailed at Newport Crown Court

A masked robber who threatened shop workers with a fake gun and sprayed one woman with petrol has been jailed.

Lee Bidmead, of Cwmbran, robbed Spar stores in Ponthir, Torfaen, and Portskewett, Monmouthshire in March 2016.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of robbery and possessing an imitation firearm at Newport Crown Court.

His accomplice Brian Butler, 49, from Newport, was also jailed after being convicted of robbery.

The court heard heroin addict Bidmead robbed the Spar store in Ponthir with a fake gun on 11 March 2016. He made off with £1,010 which he used to buy drugs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Lee Bidmead sprayed a shop worker with petrol

He did the same on 20 March, at a Spar in Portskewett, where he also sprayed a worker with petrol as she was cashing up, and stole £600.

The court heard both robberies were aided by Butler.

In a victim impact statement the woman sprayed with petrol she said she was "frightened to go out" after the robbery and was scared Bidmed would find out where she lived.

She said she was now suspicious of customers and, during the incident, she was more scared of the petrol than the imitation gun.

The woman added that she would "never get over it" and had become "obsessed with security" in her home.

'Committed criminals'

Bidmead was jailed for 13 years, while Butler was sentenced to six years.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Daniel Williams said both incidents had a "long-lasting effect" on the victims.

He said to Bidmead: "Big men don't disguise themselves to terrorise vulnerable women working alone."

He added both men were "committed criminals" and neither had shown remorse.

Bidmead has 67 previous convictions including burglary and arson, while Butler has 89 convictions including burglary, theft and drugs offences.