Image copyright City of Newport Half Marathon Image caption The race will start at 09:00 BST on Sunday morning

Almost 6,000 runners are expected to take part in Newport's inaugural marathon on Sunday morning.

The 26.2 mile (42.2km) course will be one of the flattest and fastest courses in the UK and will travel through the city and surrounding villages.

Several roads will be closed from 07:00 BST until mid afternoon, with Usk Way closed until 18:00.

The Newport Now Business Improvement District said the event was expected to bring £1.1m to the city's economy.

A 10km race and a family fun run will also take place.

Kevin Ward, manager of the Business Improvement District (BID), said: "Our job is to provide or support services or events that bring people into Newport city centre. The marathon provides businesses in the city centre with a huge opportunity."

Places have been made available to school children from St Julian's Primary, Lliswerry Primary and Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd in a fun run event on the riverfront.

A group of 1st Battalion Welsh Guards will also join in the race, despite being based 5,000 miles away in Afghanistan.

A half marathon planned in the city for earlier this year was cancelled twice due to snow and freezing conditions.