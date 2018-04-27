Image copyright Gwent Police

A man killed in a car crash in Monmouthshire has been named as 30-year-old Anthony Gouran.

Mr Gouran died after his car left the A4042 between Mamhilad and Pontypool, Torfaen at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday.

Police officers found his car had left the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved and officers from Gwent Police are investigating the incident.