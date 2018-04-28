Lorry crash delays at A470 in Merthyr Tydfil
- 28 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Skip Twitter post by @SWP_Roads
April 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SWP_Roads
A lorry has crashed and gone off the carriageway leading to hold-ups on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil.
The incident happened between Abercanaid and Abercynon roundabouts on Saturday morning and it has caused delays between Gellideg and Pentrebach.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said no-one was hurt, although one person was taken to hospital.
Police said the road had to remain shut until the vehicle had been recovered.