A lorry has crashed and gone off the carriageway leading to hold-ups on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil.

The incident happened between Abercanaid and Abercynon roundabouts on Saturday morning and it has caused delays between Gellideg and Pentrebach.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said no-one was hurt, although one person was taken to hospital.

Police said the road had to remain shut until the vehicle had been recovered.