Four hurt in incident in Newport
- 29 April 2018
Four people have been taken to hospital after an incident in Newport.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it believed they were pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle.
A police cordon has been set up. Gwent Police has been asked for further details.
Paramedics were called to Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST. The casualties were taken to hospital. Their condition is not known.