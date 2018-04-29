South East Wales

Four hurt in incident in Newport

  • 29 April 2018
Cambrian Road Image copyright Google

Four people have been taken to hospital after an incident in Newport.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it believed they were pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle.

A police cordon has been set up. Gwent Police has been asked for further details.

Paramedics were called to Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST. The casualties were taken to hospital. Their condition is not known.

