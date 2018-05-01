Image copyright Charlie Gough Image caption One side of the road was coned off while repairs were carried out.

Part of a main route into Cardiff was blocked on Monday when a van hit a mid-road sign and overturned.

South Wales Fire Service was called to the crash at the junction of Penarth Road and Blaenclydach Street, which happened at about 22:00 BST.

A spokeswoman said no one had to be cut out of the van but firefighters had made the vehicle safe.

Highways staff attended to make safe electrical wires coming from the sign and to clear debris from the road.

One side of the road was coned off while the work was carried out.

Image copyright Charlie Gough