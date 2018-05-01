Image copyright Wales Online Image caption Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed while emergency services attended

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the M4 in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Emergency services were called to the incident between junctions 33 and 34 near Miskin, at 07:45 BST on Tuesday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two people had to be cut free from their vehicles and had been taken to hospital.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway which were closed have reopened, but tailbacks are still reported.