Officers investigating a hit-and-run outside city centre nightclubs in Newport which left four people injured have been given more time to question three men arrested.

Two women remain seriously injured in hospital after the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST on 29 April, while a man and woman have been discharged.

The driver fled the scene and the car was later found on fire in Maindee.

Gwent Police want to speak to anyone with footage of the incident.

Officers have been given more time to question an 18-year-old man from Newport, who is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and another man, also 19 and from Newport, arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and assisting an offender, also remain in custody.

A woman, 22, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but was released under investigation.

Police said the car involved was a 2004 plate navy blue Ford C-Max and are keen to speak with anyone with dash-cam footage before or after the incident as the car made off from the scene.

It was seen being driven in the direction of Maindee before being found burnt out in Magor Street, off Corporation Road.

Image copyright Daniel Lee James Image caption Firefighters found the car burnt out in the Maindee area

Police said video footage showed many witnesses, some of which had not yet come forward.

"If this was you, you could hold vital information, which will assist officers with their enquiries," a statement said.