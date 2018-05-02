Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is queuing to get on to the M4

A crash involving a lorry and four cars has caused congestion on the M4 on the outskirts of Cardiff.

The road was initially blocked eastbound between junction 32, Coryton and junction 30, Cardiff Gate after the 08:00 BST incident.

However, two of the three lanes have now reopened after five fire engines were sent to deal with the incident.

Travel time is estimated at one hour 20 minutes, with problems expected until 12:30.

There are queues on the A470 as motorists try to join the M4.