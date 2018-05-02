South East Wales

Man, 37, dies days after crash in Newport

  • 2 May 2018
Caerleon Road, the roundabout near the Old Barn Estate Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The crash happened on Caerleon Road in the early hours of the morning

A 37-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash in Newport has died.

Vladimir Cech was the passenger in a car that was involved in a crash with a Volkswagon Golf and a parked Black Ford Focus on Caerleon Road.

The Newport man was taken to hospital after the crash at about 02:30 BST on 25 April and has now died.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He also faces a charge of failing to stop after a road accident.

Gwent Police said a 20-year-old woman from Newport was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

