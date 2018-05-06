Image copyright Getty Images

At least £75m could be pumped into the local economy if Cardiff City secure promotion to the Premier League, a business expert has said.

Higher attendances at the Cardiff City Stadium is predicted to bring in more cash to businesses west of the city.

Spending would also rise as through weekend visits from more away supporters and match day spending.

Cardiff will be promoted on Sunday if they beat Reading or match Fulham's result.

The Cardiff City Stadium has a capacity of 33,280, but the average attendance across the first 22 matches of the 2017-18 season was 19,604, meaning the area is likely to see more than 10,000 extra fans for each home game in the top flight.

Tom Cannon, Professor Emeritus and the University of Liverpool Management School, said: "The immediate and easiest impact of promotion itself is through revenues to the club - in season one, this is net around £100m from TV deals.

"Most goes to players, but they spend most locally with the only money leaking is transfers.

"For spending [locally] by visitors and extra local spend, add maybe £25m.

"The hardest to estimate is other income, which is probably £25-50m."

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Neil Warnock's Cardiff team will be promoted on Sunday if they beat Reading or match Fulham's result

Ben Francis, Federation of Small Businesses Wales policy chairman, said: "When Swansea City AFC were promoted in 2011 local businesses benefitted in a number of ways, and I've heard several stories from Swansea businesses about how the increase of foot traffic on game days, as well as the highlighting of Swansea City AFC's brand has brought huge benefits to their business.

"Studies showed that Swansea City AFC's promotion brought £10.9m into the local economy and businesses reported that brand recognition for the city shot up.

"We'd hope to see local, independent businesses benefitting from Cardiff's promotion in similar ways and continuing to build on the many fantastic assets that our capital city has to offer."

Should Cardiff win promotion on Sunday, it will be the second time the club has graced the Premier League having spent one season there in 2013-14.

If they fail to beat Reading and Fulham win against Birmingham to claim automatic promotion, then the Bluebirds will have to rely on the play-offs to return to the top flight.