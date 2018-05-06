Image caption The game at the Cardiff City Stadium is a sell out

Cardiff City fans are gathering for a sell-out game that could bring top-flight football back to the Welsh capital.

The Bluebirds can secure a return to the Premier League if they can match or better rivals Fulham's performance.

It would secure automatic promotion - bringing an end to the club's four-year absence from the top tier of the game.

Success would also mean a record-breaking performance for manager Neil Warnock - his eighth league promotion.

Image caption Fans flocked to the stadium ahead of the game

At the start of the season Cardiff were rank outsiders for promotion - having finished 12th during the 2016/17 campaign.

Warnock said delivering promotion would be his greatest achievement as a manager.

He said: "Only when you're behind the scenes do you realise what's had to be done since I came here, to get all the components firing in the same system."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil Warnock was appointed Cardiff manager in October 2016 - when the club were second bottom of the Championship

Neil Warnock's promotions

Scarborough: 1986-87 Football Conference title, promoted to the old Fourth Division.

Notts County: 1989-90 Old Third Division play-offs, promoted to the Second Division.

Notts County: 1990-91 Second Division play-offs, promoted to First Division (top flight).

Huddersfield: 1994-95 Division Two play-offs up to Division One (second tier).

Plymouth: 1995-96 Division Three play-offs to Division Two.

Sheffield United: 2005-06 Championship, second place and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Queens Park Rangers: 2010-11 Championship title, promoted to the Premier League.

Cardiff City: 2017-18 Championship, second place and automatic promotion to the Premier League???

Cardiff's return to the Premier League could see a return of the south-Wales derby with rivals Swansea - provided the Swans can avoid relegation.

The last time the two sides met, Swansea took the spoils with a 3-0 home win.

The last time Cardiff were in the top flight was the 2013-14 season. However, their debut Premier League season ended in disaster with the club finishing bottom.