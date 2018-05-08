Man dies after being found in Cardiff's Bute Park
- 8 May 2018
A man has died after being found unresponsive in a Cardiff park on Tuesday morning.
He was was found by a member of the public close to the Summerhouse Cafe in Bute Park just after 06:30 BST.
South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended but the man, from the Caerau area of the city, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and the man's next of kin had been informed.