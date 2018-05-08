Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption Litter was strewn across Barry Island beach after the bank holiday sun

Daytrippers showed "complete disregard" for one of Wales' most popular beaches by leaving "unprecedented quantities of rubbish", a council has said.

Barry Island attracted huge crowds to enjoy the record-breaking warm weather over the bank holiday weekend.

But they left the beach covered in plastic bottles, nappies and wipes - much of which was washed out to sea when the tide came in.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council said it drafted in extra staff to clean up.

Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption The council said staff worked constantly to empty bins

But it said despite all their efforts to empty full bins as soon as possible, rubbish was just discarded on the sand.

Miles Punter, the council's environment director said: "Huge numbers of visitors flocked to Barry Island to enjoy the warm weather over the bank holiday weekend and unfortunately some have shown a complete disregard for one of the Vale's most iconic locations.

"Unprecedented quantities of rubbish were left by day trippers and the council has had to bring in extra resources to deal with this problem.

"Enough is enough."

He said the council would be increasing its enforcement patrols over the summer period, with anyone found to be littering liable to be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice.

They could also face being taken to court, and CCTV could be used to identify offenders, he added.

Image caption Much of the litter had been washed out with the high tide but some was left on Tuesday morning

Rob Curtis, who runs the Friends of Barry Beaches group, said he was "shocked and appalled" when he saw the state of the beach on Monday evening.

"It was almost like a battle zone," he said.

Image caption Beachgoers flocked to Barry Island over the bank holiday weekend

Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption Even clothing was found on the beach after people left

"There were so many plastic bottles, nappies, things they had brought - all just left. I even saw buckets and spades and items of clothing.

"And you just think, most of that will get washed out into the ocean to pollute the marine environment.

"I just don't understand how people could come to a beautiful beach and leave it in such a state."

Image copyright Jodie May Davies Image caption Barry schoolgirls Nia and Amelie filled a number of rubbish bags

Some children were so angry about the rubbish they helped with the clean up.

Barry schoolgirls Nia and Amelie filled a number of bin bags in 40 minutes on Monday.

"And we only covered a small part of the beach. I've never seen so many wet wipes," said Nia's mother, Jodie May Davies.

Mr Punter said the council clean-up operation began on Monday evening and resumed at 06:30 BST on Tuesday, with staff being drafted in from other areas to help.