Image copyright Lowri Roberts Image caption Lowri Roberts is considering legal action against Cottrell Park Golf Resort

A golfer who claimed her club discriminated against women says she has been suspended after speaking out in the media about the issue.

Lowri Roberts claims Cottrell Park Golf Resort suspended her after speaking out about men being given prime tee times.

A motion at an extraordinary general meeting to amend Saturday tee rules was rejected by club members on 1 May.

Cottrell Park said it was not discriminating against women but refused to comment on the suspension.

Ms Roberts, 37, joined the club in St Nicholas, Vale of Glamorgan, in 2014 so she could play alongside her husband.

However, she soon realised men and women competed separately on Saturdays.

Ms Roberts, who has a handicap of 18, said: "It angered me - I thought 'surely this can't be allowed in this day and age'."

Speaking after the vote, Wales Golf said it was committed to equality in the sport.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Cottrell Park Golf Resort has two 18-hole courses

Ms Roberts said she was asked to "retract some comments I made in the press - I refused to, so I was notified last evening that they are starting the full disciplinary and during that process I am totally suspended.

"I have no rights at all to play on the course of which I'm a member."

Ms Roberts added she was considering her legal options under the Equality Act.