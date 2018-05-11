Image copyright Buffon Film and Media Image caption The films explore how and in what situations vulnerable people are exploited

It has been described as "just about as low as anyone can go", with the impact of so-called mate crime explored in a series of films.

The deception involves befriending a vulnerable person with the intention of exploiting them financially, physically or sexually.

Its devastating impacts and dangers have been highlighted in short films by people with learning difficulties from Newport and Torfaen.

These will be premiered on Friday.

They were put together by members of Newport People First and Torfaen People First - groups led by and aimed at empowering disabled people.

"Mate crime is just about as low as anyone can go in order to take advantage of vulnerable individuals and is a crime that, to any civilised person, is completely unacceptable," said Gwent's police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, who funded the project.

Image copyright Buffon Film and Media Image caption Disabled people documented issues and helped film around Newport and Torfaen

The films tell the stories of victims from across Newport and Torfaen, explaining how vulnerable people were targeted and the impact on their lives.

Mate crime is often difficult for police to investigate because of its sensitive nature and campaigners believe it is more widespread than currently reported.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender is Gwent Police's lead for hate crime and said it "exploits people in the cruellest of ways".

The short movies will be premiered at Newport's Riverfront Theatre on Friday.

Joe Blackley, from Newport People First said: "Many of these individuals are unaware that they are being taking advantage of, these films will give them the knowledge and confidence to not only report mate crime to the police, but give them confidence that the police will take is seriously."