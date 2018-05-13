Image copyright Reuters Image caption Manager Neil Warnock and his players clinched Premier League promotion on the last day of the season

Fans attending Cardiff City's promotion party have been warned of road closures as the city hosts a car-free day.

Supporters have been asked to use public transport to the open-top bus parade as the team celebrates promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

The parade starts at the Cardiff City Stadium at 15:00 BST and arrives at Cardiff Castle between 16:30 and 17:00.

Road closures start at 05:00 as Cardiff council monitors improvements to air quality throughout the day.

The celebratory parade will head to the city centre down Leckwith Road and Cowbridge Road East on to Castle Street.

Manager Neil Warnock and his players will then take to an open air stage outside Cardiff Castle to address supporters.

Cardiff council will put on entertainment including live music, a climbing wall, BMX stunt riders, a skateboard ramp and a cricket net to celebrate the car-free day.

The Bluebirds sealed a return to English football's top-flight with a 0-0 draw against Reading last Sunday.