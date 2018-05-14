Smoke billows over Tonypandy homes after flat fire
- 14 May 2018
Smoke has been seen billowing over homes in Rhondda Cynon Taff after a fire broke out in a flat.
About 23 firefighters were called scene of the blaze in a two-storey building in Cornwall Road, Tonypandy, at about 17:00 BST.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tackled the fire for hours and it was out by about 20:00. No one was injured.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.