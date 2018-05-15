Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The boiler suits and paw print bandana the men were allegedly wearing

Two people from London have been released by police investigating a shooting in Cardiff.

A man, 26, suffered facial injuries after being shot at a flat in Lynwood Court, Roath on 10 February.

A Croydon man, 22, and a woman, 22, from Tower Hamlets had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The shooting has been linked to drugs activities, and police have been searching for three other men.

Officers believe the incident could be linked to county lines - when an organised crime group from areas such as London, Birmingham and Liverpool extend their drug dealing across county boundaries.

Three men, all black and aged about 25, who were seen entering the Lynwood Court flat wearing navy boiler suits and black boots.

Officers also want to trace the movements of a silver Audi that was driven from London to Cardiff that day and later found burnt out in Sandringham Road, Penylan.