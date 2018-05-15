Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huge fire at former Barry club prompts police warning

People have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle a major blaze at derelict building in Barry.

More than 30 firefighters are tackling the fire at Barry Docks Conservative Club on Station Street.

Six fire crews are battling the fire at the three storey building. The alarm was raised just after 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

South Wales Police said road closures and diversions are in place and residents from neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

In a statement the force said: "Local residents, particularly those in neighbouring streets, are urged to stay away from the site and to keep windows and doors shut due to the level of smoke emitting from the fire".