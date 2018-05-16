Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huge fire at former Barry club prompts police warning

An investigation is set to begin into a large blaze that engulfed a derelict former social club on Tuesday night.

One family was evacuated after the fire at the former Barry Docks Conservative Club on Station Street in the Vale of Glamorgan town.

The fire broke through the roof but did not spread to nearby buildings after starting at about 20:10 BST.

About 40 firefighters battled it at its height with it put out at 01:10 BST.

Two crews remained an the scene on Wednesday morning damping down, with a meeting planned to assess the building.

Dock View Road is still blocked due to the number of emergency service vehicles in the area and Station Street is closed.

