Road closures will be in place on Saturday with big crowds expected for a Monster Jam event where a host of vehicles will race around Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

A full city centre road closure plan is place between 12:30 to 20:30 BST.

Arriva Trains Wales said it had put on extra services and it expected to be busy all day.

A post-event crowd management system will be in place at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street rail stations.

Cardiff Queen Street Station is to be used for all local and valleys services, including Penarth, Barry, Coryton, Radyr, Merthyr, Treherbert, Aberdare and Rhymney services.

All services to Maesteg and Ebbw Vale should use Cardiff Central.