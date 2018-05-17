Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan Council Image caption About 40 firefighters tackled the fire at the former Barry Docks Conservative Club

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been charged with arson following a major blaze at a derelict former Barry social club.

At its height 40 firefighters tackled the fire, which started in the roof at the former Barry Docks Conservative Club in the town on Tuesday night.

The boys were charged with arson with intent and reckless as to whether life was endangered, police said.

They are due to appear before Cardiff magistrates on Thursday.