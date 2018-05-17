Image copyright Google Image caption A 48-year-old man was found in Richmond Road by a member of the public

Police investigating an unexplained death in Roath, Cardiff, on Monday night, have arrested a second man.

A 48-year-old man was found in Richmond Road by a member of the public.

Following CCTV enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Roath has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

A 23-year-old man from Splott who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation.

South Wales Police have said they are still carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the death and are appealing for information from the local community.