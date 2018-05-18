Newport man impaled on fence at Belle Vue Park
- 18 May 2018
A man is being treated in hospital after he became impaled on a fence at a park.
Firefighters were called to Belle Vue Park, Newport, at about 00:50 BST on Friday.
Firefighters from Malpas and Duffryn used a saw to free the man in an operation which took more than an hour.
Details of his condition and how he became stuck are not known. South Wales Fire Service was alerted by Gwent Police.