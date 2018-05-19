Image copyright Google Image caption The trial aims to reduce student stress

Students at Cardiff's Royal Welsh College are not being given their first year academic marks in a trial to try to reduce stress and anxiety.

The idea is to help boost students' wellbeing as they transition into higher education on the courses for acting and design for performance.

Bosses said past groups have focused on where marks placed them, rather than developing themselves and their skills.

It will be reviewed later this year and could be rolled out to other courses.

Student experience director Brian Weir said: "The feedback has been very positive so far.

"We have already found that removing the grading makes the student much more receptive to concentrating on their personal progress.

"We wanted to ease that transition from school to higher education, and work with the students in partnership, while encouraging them to take responsibility for their own progress."