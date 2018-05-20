South East Wales

Knifeman hunted after burglary attempt in Cyncoed, Cardiff

  • 20 May 2018
Audi A3 that police want to trace Image copyright South Wales Polcie
Image caption Police want to trace this silver Audi A3, which had cloned registration plates

A man armed with a six-inch knife threatened a "good neighbour" who disturbed an attempted burglary, South Wales Police said.

The force released a CCTV image of a silver Audi A3 the suspect used after the incident at Hurford Place, Cyncoed, Cardiff, on Friday at 11:00 BST.

A back door window had been smashed but nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt.

"This was a very frightening incident for the gentleman who was simply being a good neighbour," said a spokesman.

The Audi A3 had a cloned number plate. The owner of a similar car which has the legitimate number plate is not connected to the investigation, the force said.

