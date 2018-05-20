South East Wales

Two injured in stabbing in Llanrummey area of Cardiff

  • 20 May 2018

Two people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff.

They were attacked in the Llanrumney area of the city at about 01:00 BST, South Wales Police said.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it had been called to a stabbing in Countisbury Avenue, and paramedics took two people to the University Hospital of Wales.

A police spokesman said two people had been arrested following the "disturbance".

